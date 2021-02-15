iQOO Neo 5 can be launched with Snapdragon 870

After launching the new iQOO 7 in January, the Chinese manufacturer is already preparing to present a new smartphone. This time we are talking about the future iQOO Neo 5, which is the direct successor to the iQOO Neo 3.

According to sources in the supply chain, the Neo 5 can be made official with a Snapdragon 870 processor, since its predecessor had the 865. In addition, vivo should also use Samsung’s Super AMOLED display with an update rate of up to 120 Hz.

This screen also has a hole to accommodate the front camera of up to 16 MP. Meanwhile, the main rear camera has 48 MP, the wide-angle lens brings 13 MP more and the depth lens has 2 MP.

As much as iQOO does not comment when this smartphone will be made official, other details of it have already been leaked. Thus, the iQOO Neo 5 must come out of the box with a 4,400 mAh battery with support for fast charging with 88W wire. Wireless will be up to 66W.

The Neo 5 should still stand out for its aluminum construction and stereo sound.

Finally, the device must also use Android 11 as the operating system, as it runs under the Chinese proprietary interface. The expected price is between 2,998 yuan (~ R $ 2,492) and 3,698 yuan (~ R $ 3,074).

What did you think of the possible iQOO Neo 5 specs and prices? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.