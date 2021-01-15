IQOO 7 sales blown: Here’s the revenue it generates

Drawing attention with the AnTuTu results before its introduction, the phone IQOO 7 came back to the agenda with its sales figures. While the sales statistics of the phone made the company smile, the income from the sale also drew attention.

IQOO 7 sold more than 30 million units

IQOO firm, known to be under the roof of Vivo, attracted attention with its new flagship phone. The device, which was introduced recently, has been sold more than 30 million units.

The revenue generated by IQOO 7 sales figures was also astonishing. The phone has earned close to $ 5 million for his firm. Reaching these statistics in a week, the phone was presented to consumers with a price tag of 585 dollars.

IQOO 7 features

The most prominent point among IQOO 7’s features was the hardware. The device will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship processor, Snapdragon 888 processor. The phone, which comes with 8 GB and 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM options, will have 128 GB and 256 GB storage capacity options.

In addition to the hardware features, the smartphone was leaked with 752,935 points from AnTuTu, and this score surpasses Xiaomi Mi 11. The Mi 11 scored 745,942 points in the same test.

On the back of the device, there is a triple camera setup. 48 Megapixel main camera with OIS support; It is accompanied by a 13 Megapixel ultra wide angle and 13 Megapixel telephoto lens.

The battery capacity of the phone is announced as 4,000 mAh, while it has 120W fast charging support.