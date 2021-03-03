iPhone’s won’t have USB-C for now, says analyst

In an interview with Apple Insider, Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple analyst with more than 10 years of experience in company reports, indicates that two specifications long awaited by many consumers should not arrive on the company’s smartphones anytime soon. USB-C and Touch ID on the power button, he points out, are not included in the current iPhones programming.

According to Kuo, the giant’s profitable business would be affected in a scenario in which Lightning, the current technology used in the devices in its portfolio, would give way to the alternative widely adopted in the market – including by the iPad Pro in 2018.

As an example, he mentions the Made for iPhone (MFi) program, responsible for licensing accessories.

Nothing on the horizon

Still according to the expert, there are technical problems related to the waterproofing of the USB-C, which would harm the liquid resistance of products that received it.

“If the iPhone leaves Lightning in the future, it can directly adopt the MagSafe portless design instead of using a USB-C port,” ponders Ming-Chi. On the other hand, he points out that the ecosystem is not mature enough. Therefore, everything must remain as it is.

As for Touch ID, he says it would be a welcome implementation, already seen on the iPad Air 4, and that it would improve the user experience. “However, currently, there is no evidence regarding the adoption of this new specification,” he concludes.