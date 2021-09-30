iPhones Can Now FaceTime With Windows and Android Users!

Apple’s major iOS 15 update for iPhones lets you invite Windows and Android users to your FaceTime calls. Previously, FaceTime calls were limited to people using iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
Now when you initiate a FaceTime call from an iPhone, you can invite people using other tools such as a Windows computer or Android phone. All you have to do is send them a link to join the call, which they can open in a web browser. This means that if there is a group of people using different software, you and your family don’t have to choose a different app.
You must approve anyone who tries to join using this link; this will help prevent random people receiving the link from joining your call. To use this feature, the caller needs an Apple device such as an iPhone or iPad. Only then can anyone participate.
How to
- Install iOS 15 if you haven’t already.
- Open FaceTime on your iPhone (or iPad).
- Tap the “Create Link” button in the top left.
- Choose how you want to send the link. You can send it via text message, email, or any third-party messaging app on your device like Teams or Slack.
- After sending the link to a friend, you will see the main FaceTime screen.
- Now tap “FaceTime Connection” on the left to start the call from your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap “Join”.
- Now anyone with the link can click the link, enter their name and request to join the chat.
- As the host, you will confirm anyone who wishes to join by tapping a green checkmark button.