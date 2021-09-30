iPhones Can Now FaceTime With Windows and Android Users!

Apple’s major iOS 15 update for iPhones lets you invite Windows and Android users to your FaceTime calls. Previously, FaceTime calls were limited to people using iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Now when you initiate a FaceTime call from an iPhone, you can invite people using other tools such as a Windows computer or Android phone. All you have to do is send them a link to join the call, which they can open in a web browser. This means that if there is a group of people using different software, you and your family don’t have to choose a different app.

You must approve anyone who tries to join using this link; this will help prevent random people receiving the link from joining your call. To use this feature, the caller needs an Apple device such as an iPhone or iPad. Only then can anyone participate.

