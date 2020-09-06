IPhones and Apple Watch can now pay for metro rides

Now you can pay for contactless Metro trips thanks to the iPhone and Apple Watch, ideal for the pandemic

Metro users with iPhone or Apple Watch will not need to use a physical card to board trains or buses, which is great news, especially for those who use LA Metro TAP cards which have implemented an app for iPhone and Apple Watch with the intention to limit contact in the midst of the pandemic.

In an attempt to make paying transit fares safer amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority launched the digital card on Apple devices on Thursday.

Passengers can now hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near the TAP sensor when boarding a bus or train and the fare is immediately validated, plus they won’t need to unlock their device or launch the app to use it, officials explained.

People can load their cards with money directly from the Apple Wallet or use the TAP LA app, and they won’t have to use a TAP vending machine or buy a physical card, limiting contact as the county continues to have a high number of coronavirus infections. .



