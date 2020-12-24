iPhone X: The high end benefits from a big drop of 61%

This is a big discount of 61% displayed for a top of the range imagined by Apple, the iPhone X. A refurbished smartphone, namely refurbished in perfect condition. No opportunity here.

Apple is a name that all tech enthusiasts know. It must be said that for several decades, the Cupertino company has dominated an increasingly competitive market. Apple’s next project? An autonomous car according to some recent rumors. But for the moment, its best showcase remains the iPhone, a range of premium smartphones which has undergone a big revolution with the iPhone X. A model which will have given the main lines of the successors: iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 … And good news today since the iPhone X is down 61%!

With its generous drop of 61%, the iPhone X is now offered at 393.87 euros at the time of writing, on December 24 at 6 p.m. Not to mention that promotional codes accompany this promotion for the Apple smartphone at this address. Note, once again, that this is a refurbished iPhone X. That is to say refurbished in perfect condition, nothing to do with the occasion! The iPhone X offers an OLED panel, a dual photo sensor and even Face ID, the best 3D facial recognition on the market. If you are looking for more powerful, totally new and recent, the iPhone 11 is also in reduction.



