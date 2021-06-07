iPhone Will Be Able To Carry Documents, House Keys, Hotel Keys

iPhone: This Monday (7), during WWDC 2021, Apple announced a series of new features for its operating systems and services. Among them, the Wallet application starts to carry official documents — identification and also a driver’s license — and more keys.

In the presentation, Apple also mentioned that no one usually “leaves the house without keys”. So we expanded the possibilities of the application. On iOS 15, users will also be able to carry keys from different locations: whether from home, car, hotel room and even from the companies they work for.

The company also cited that the entire process uses encryption, just like the Apple Pay payment service itself.

