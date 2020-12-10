iPhone users having trouble with Instagram DM

On the iOS side, where Instagram has millions of users, users report that they are experiencing problems. As far as it is said, there have been problems with all applications connected to Facebook for a while. On the Instagram DM side, the posts are either not going or going late. Here’s the Instagram problem and details….

Instagram problem mostly affected users in Europe

Reportedly, users have been having trouble sending messages on the Messenger side since noon. In addition, there is a similar problem with Instagram DMs combined with Facebook’s Messenger service. The problem, which has been reported especially in European countries, manifests itself in France, Belgium, England, Austria, Hungary and Poland, as well as some regions in Australia.

Above is the graph of Instagram problems reported to DownDetector. As you can see, users started having problems at noon and reported this. The vast majority of users reported problems by London, Athens and Istanbul.

Some users, on the other hand, have the problem in question about disappearing messages. Even though it is sent as normal messages, users who make comments about outgoing messages such as disappearing messages have made hundreds of posts on Twitter, and the number of users who reported problems is increasing.

It is stated that this problem, which was first reported to be experienced by iPhone users, was experienced by some Android users after a while.



