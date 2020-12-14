iPhone suspends production after attack at factory in India

A factory that produces iPhones in India had its production halted after being plundered by workers angry at overdue wages, last Saturday (12). Videos circulating on social media show the facilities being broken down, cars overturned and set on fire at the Narasapura industrial plant, a city near Bangalore.

According to The Times of India, the protest at the Wistron Corporation plant, one of those responsible for assembling Apple’s cell phone in the region, involved about 2,000 employees. The violence would have been triggered after an unsuccessful meeting with the HR of the Taiwanese company, in an attempt to resolve the pending issues.

Sources heard by the publication said that the workers have not received the values ​​promised to them for four months. Engineering graduates, for example, were expected to earn 21,000 rupees a month, but their salary was reduced to 12,000 rupees. Some claim to have received only 500 rupees in the last month, in addition to complaining about poor working conditions.

The protest after the end of the night shift (see images in the tweet above) ended with around 100 detained by the Indian police and resulted in a loss equivalent to US $ 60 million for the company (around R $ 300 million, in direct conversion).

Words from Wistron and Apple

In a statement sent to AFP, Wistron said that strangers invaded and damaged its facilities “with unclear intentions”. She did not comment on employee complaints or blame them for the incident, but said she would resume activities as soon as possible.

Apple revealed to Reuters that it had initiated a “detailed investigation” at Wistron’s Narasapura facility, sending employees and auditors there. Apple also added that it is dedicated to guaranteeing a dignified and respectful treatment for everyone in its supply chain.

The Indian government has also spoken out on the case, saying that workers will have their rights protected and wages paid.



