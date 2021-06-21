iPhone, Strangely Named Wi-Fi hotspot Error That Concerns Its Users

iPhone: A new vulnerability has been discovered that can seriously affect wireless connectivity. According to BleepingComputer and AppleInsider, iPhone disconnects from Wi-Fi if you try to connect to a Wi-Fi hotspot with a strange name.

This was discovered as a result of reverse engineering by Carl Schou, who created a Wi-Fi hotspot he calls “%p%s%s%s%s%n”. When he tried to connect his iPhone to the active access point, the phone’s Wi-Fi function was disabled. No matter what she tried, even renaming the hotspot, she couldn’t get her iPhone’s Wi-Fi back to work. Fortunately, a way to fix this situation has been found and we are providing it in this article.

First off, this Wi-Fi issue seems to be iPhone-only. It is stated that Android phones can connect to such an access point without any problems. Some researchers think that iOS reads the percent sign in front of the access point name as an indication that the rest of the characters should be treated as a command or variable rather than plain ordinary text.

After joining my personal WiFi with the SSID “%p%s%s%s%s%n”, my iPhone permanently disabled it’s WiFi functionality. Neither rebooting nor changing SSID fixes it :~) pic.twitter.com/2eue90JFu3 — Carl Schou (@vm_call) June 18, 2021

To avoid this kind of Wi-Fi issue happening to your iPhone, don’t try to connect to unfamiliar Wi-Fi hotspots. And if you see such weirdly named Wi-Fi hotspot traps to disable the Wi-Fi functions of other people’s iPhone devices, don’t try to connect to them on the grounds that they are unencrypted.

If you find it empty but connect to Wi-Fi networks with strange names as we showed above, and your iPhone’s Wi-Fi connection has problems, resetting your iPhone’s network settings will fix the problem. To do this, go to Settings > General > Reset > Reset Network Settings. Then confirm the operation by entering your password. After your iPhone restarts, Wi-Fi will also return to normal.

We encountered a similar situation in February 2018. The iPhone would crash and restart whenever an Indo character from the Tenglu language was sent via iMessage or inserted into a text field. This problem, which was seen in the iOS 11.2.5 version, was resolved with the later update.