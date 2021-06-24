iPhone SE With 5G Will Be Released In Early 2022

iPhone SE: Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities and known for his forecasts related to Apple products, renewed, on Wednesday (23), expectations of the arrival of a new iPhone SE on the market in 2022. According to his statements , which already pointed to a launch next year, the smartphone will be announced with 5G technology in the first half of the period.

According to the professional, who has worked for over 10 years in the area – gathering diverse data and information about the production chain of the company from Apple – after the implementation of 5G in the iPhone 12 family, this would be the company’s first input device charging the technology, which would represent a good deal for the giant.

Some consensus, other whispers

Kuo emphasizes that the design of the novelty will not deviate from the standards found in its predecessor, equipped with a 4.7-inch screen – meeting the bets of another analyst, Ross Young, from Display Supply Chain Consultants, who does not fail to quote rumors about a 6.1-inch display without a notch. By the way, Young highlights the possibility of capturing Sub-6 GHz frequency in the network component.

Finally, Ming-Chi points out that the processor of the new iPhone SE should be upgraded, even if there is no leak indicating which model will be. Anyway, the specialist emphasizes that he is optimistic about Apple’s contribution in meeting the demand for devices prepared for the next generation of mobile internet.

The company, however, has not officially commented on the matter. Therefore, all information is just rumors.