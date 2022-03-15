iPhone SE: The ideal smartphone for Apple newcomers?

Apple smartphones do not necessarily have to be expensive. The entry-level model iPhone SE has been proving this for several years.

Yes, iPhones can be expensive. The flagships of the 13 Pro series in particular cost up to 1,829 euros. But for the smaller budget, the tech company from Cupertino has always offered its iPhone SE, the latest version of which will be launched on March 18th.

The news agency spot on news had the opportunity to extensively test Apple’s latest smartphone before it went on sale. And one thing in advance: for a starting price of 519 euros, you get a lot of mobile phones and state-of-the-art technology with the third SE generation.

design and feel

The iPhone SE is visually based on the previous models and is still amazingly similar to the iPhone 8 from 2017. Apple once again opted for the rounded corners of the SE, in contrast to the newer look of the 13-series iPhones with much more noticeable edges . The SE hasn’t said goodbye to the tried-and-tested home button either.

A 4.7 display was installed again, which at first glance seems a bit puny, but proves to be completely sufficient in everyday use. The colors of the screen are also rich and warm. The glass used is identical to that of the back of the 13 series, extremely robust, and of course the SE is also protected against water and dust. All in all, you’re holding a rock-solid smartphone that hardly leaves anything to be desired in terms of quality and decent haptics – as you’re used to from Apple products in general.

The inner values ​​are convincing

Probably the most decisive and important change compared to its predecessor: The iPhone SE now comes with 5G technology and is therefore state-of-the-art in reception technology. With a corresponding tariff, synchronous streaming and Facetime are no longer a problem. This is also made possible by the built-in A15 bionic chip, which was first presented on September 14, 2021 and has so far been used in the 6th generation iPad mini and in the iPhone 13 models. A rejuvenation treatment that technically pushes the SE far forward.

Unfortunately only two cameras

With the iPhone 13 variants, Apple has been attaching great importance to the cameras for several years, especially with the Pro variants. In contrast, the SE was almost neglected. A 7-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture is installed on the front and a 12-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture on the back. Telephoto zoom or ultra-wide-angle lens: none. In the test, the iPhone SE took strong and well-exposed pictures, especially in daylight, and the newly integrated HDR4 function also works perfectly, but of course some options that are possible with cell phones with more lenses are missing.

The software solutions offered via image processing cannot hide this either. For everyday life and the snapshot in between, however, this is completely sufficient. The differences compared to images with the iPhone 13 Pro are only marginal in bright light. The missing night mode hits the office harder, which even the iPhone 11 Pro from 2019 had under the hood. All in all, a little more photo power would certainly have done the iPhone SE good for the overall construction.

The iPhone SE is available in these variants

The iPhone SE is offered with storage capacities of 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB. The prices for this are 519 euros, 569 euros and 689 euros. There are currently three colors to choose from: Midnight (black), Pole Star (white) and (Product)Red (red). As already mentioned, the 3rd generation iPhone SE will be available in Apple stores from March 18, but can already be pre-ordered via the homepage.

Is it worth buying?

Conclusion: Certainly, if you belong to the target group. However, the SE does not come close to the big brothers of the 13 Pro variant. But it doesn’t want that at all. For the comparatively low purchase price, the iPhone SE is a really good alternative. Especially for beginners who have always wanted to get a taste of the Apple universe.