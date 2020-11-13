iPhone SE DxOMark score updated! Here’s your new score

IPhone SE 2020, one of the devices introduced by Apple this year, was rated by DxOMark for camera performance. However, the iPhone SE DxOMark score has been updated. The new score of the device surpassed the previous result.

iPhone SE 2020 DxOMark result has changed! The device’s score has increased

Let’s briefly remember the camera features before the changing score of the phone. The camera, which is located on the back of this device and has a resolution of 12 Megapixels, has f / 1.8 aperture. In addition, this camera, which can shoot 4K 60 FPS video, can operate 6 different portrait modes and uses HDR technology. On the front is a 7 Megapixel camera with f / 2.2 aperture.

The iPhone SE 2020 DxOMark score was announced as 101. First, the score of the device, which gave 103 points for photos and 98 points for video performance, was updated and we see an increase in these points. While the average score of the device is 103; it was 108 for photos and 105 for video. You can see the details for the updated score of the phone in the image below.

On the other hand, we see that the device could not rise to the top of the list despite the DxOMark score being updated. If we look at the devices at the top of the list; The first place is the Huawei Mate 40 Pro with 136 points, the second is the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra with 133 points, and the third is the Huawei Mate 40 with 132 points.

In addition, the only Apple device that is currently in the top 10 in DxOMark is the 9th iPhone 11 Pro Max with 124 points.



