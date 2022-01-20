iPhone SE: Discover The Models Of Apple’s Cheap Line

iPhone SE: In 2016 Apple released its first version of the iPhone SE, with the look and feel of the iPhone 5s but with the power of the 6s. The SE line stands for “Special Edition” and came at the time to replace the 5c model — which aimed at cost-effectiveness, but did not have the return the company expected.

According to Apple, the idea of ​​launching a powerful cell phone with a reduced size was a demand from the users themselves. With the updated hardware, decent battery and camera equivalent to the high-end model at the time, the first iPhone SE was a game-changer and, despite criticism, encouraged the company to launch the second four years later.

The 2020 iPhone SE is built from the iPhone 8, with a 4.7-inch screen and iPhone 11 hardware. To save on the final price, Apple has resurrected the compact design with “Home” button and slightly larger bezels on top. and bottom of the screen. Its competitive value has led many users to try an iOS device for the first time.

Is it worth buying the iPhone SE 2020?

Rumors point out that the third model will arrive in the first half of this year. Check out the information for each model and what to expect for the iPhone SE 2022, below.

iPhone SE (2016)

With a 4-inch IPS LCD screen, the first generation of the iPhone SE changed (almost) nothing in relation to the construction of the iPhone 5s. They are the same dimensions, weight, pixel density of the screen and front camera — which has led to criticism for Apple’s “lazy” choice or for reusing “leftovers” from the model.