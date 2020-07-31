iPhone SE boosts sales and Apple grows amid pandemic

Apple once again exceeded market expectations by announcing a profit of $ 11.25 billion (~ R $ 58 billion) in the second quarter of this year. The result represents an increase of 12% over the same period last year, something that boosted the 5% increase in the company’s shares.

According to the Cupertino giant, the crisis caused by the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) brought additional difficulties, but its revenue continued to grow during the period. This result was achieved thanks to an increase in sales of all products.

Overall, Apple’s revenues grew 11% to $ 59.7 billion (~ R $ 308 billion). As much as it does not reveal the number of units sold, iPhone sales totaled US $ 26.42 billion. The number exceeded the market expectation by $ 4 billion.

“The iPhone is still important to Apple, but the service sector has been responsible for the company’s good results. Thus, despite the drop in revenue from the smartphone, the company has managed to compensate for this by selling other products.”

Service revenues reached US $ 13.2 billion and this represents a growth of 14.8%, with the number of users jumping from 515 million to 550 million. Commenting on the matter, Apple CEO Tim Cook celebrated the good results and said the iPhone SE had a “strong” launch, which may have helped the company in the crisis:

“Apple’s record quarter in June was driven by double-digit growth in Products and Services and growth in each of our geographic segments. In times of uncertainty, this performance is proof of the important role that our products play in the lives of our customers and Apple’s relentless innovation. This is a challenging time for our communities.”

Cook also commented that the economic stimulus that governments are offering in the pandemic has helped the company maintain stable sales in several countries. However, following the market forecast, Apple did not release estimates for the third quarter.



