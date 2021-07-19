iPhone SE 3 should arrive in 2022 with 5G and low price v

iPhone SE 3: Entry-level model, the iPhone SE 3 follows Apple’s plans. According to DigiTimes, the low-cost smartphone of the American brand is expected to be launched in the first half of 2022.

Rumors point out that the cell phone will be powered by the A14 Bionic processor, the same as the iPhone 12. Furthermore, the device should feature 5G technology with ultra-fast speed.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, a renowned Apple analyst, the iPhone SE 3 will be the cheapest 5G smartphone ever. According to rumors, the manufacturer is expected to maintain the price of US$ 399 — about R$ 2,040 in the current conversion.

Other sources indicate the model could be up to $100 cheaper. However, there are no details as to whether this would be a promotional launch price or the definitive value for the model in 2022.

Anyway, iPhone SE 3 should hit the market with affordable price and good specs. For comparison purposes, in 2020, the iPhone 12 mini was launched for US$799 in the US and R$7,000 in Brazil.

New processor, old design

Although it may bring a new chip, rumors suggest that the iPhone SE 3 should keep the current design. Overall, the device’s lines are a redesign of the iPhone 6, released in 2014.

If the rumor is correct, the smartphone must use a 4.7-inch IPS LCD screen. As well, the product should have the same features present in previous models, such as Touch ID and rear camera with 12 MP ultra-wide sensor.

This could be an indication that Apple is planning to strengthen its presence in the “basic phones” market. With that, the iPhone SE 3 could assume the position of the most profitable model of the brand in 2022.