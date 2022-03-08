iPhone SE 3, M1 Ultra, iPad Air: All Today’s Apple Announcements

iPhone SE 3: Apple held its first event of 2022 this Tuesday (8) with news for its products. Confirming several rumors that have come out in recent weeks, the company has updated its “entry” line of phones with the new iPhone SE and brought an iPad Air with iPad Pro power to the market.

One thing that has become clear is Apple’s advancement of its hardware independence, focusing on its own chip line. It is in this year 2022 that the company should complete the transition of Intel chips, which should be completed with a Mac Pro to be announced in the future.

The main news that Apple presented today can be seen in our summary below.

1. iPhone 13 and 13 Pro: two new colors

Just like it did at the first event of 2021, Apple released new colors for the iPhone 13 at this event today. They arrive for the iPhone 13 (alpine green) and iPhone 13 Pro (green). The new colors will be available soon in select countries on March 18th, with pre-sales starting next Friday (11th). The hardware of the models, of course, has not changed.

2. New iPhone SE with 5G

One of the big announcements today was the 3rd generation iPhone SE. The phone has the same look as the 2nd generation iPhone SE (2020), but with the glass used in the new iPhone 13. Accompanying the latest models, it also has the A15 Bionic chip and options of up to 256 GB of storage.

The addition of the most powerful (and recent) chip brings new capabilities to the “cheap” smartphone. These include Smart HDR 4 for the cameras, compatibility with 5G connectivity and longer battery life, according to the brand. Also according to Apple, the device performs 1.8x faster than the iPhone 8.