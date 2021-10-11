iPhone SE 3: Conceptual Video Imagine Apple’s Cell Phone Design

iPhone SE 3: Rumors indicate that the iPhone SE, Apple’s entry-level model, will have a third version and is expected to be released in the first half of 2022. The device would be powered by the A14 Bionic processor, the same as the iPhone 12, and would come with support for 5G connection. .

Even without confirmation, some design suggestions have already been pointed out and even compared to the Xiaomi Mi 11 model. A recent project was developed by ConceptsiPhone, which imagines the Apple smartphone with a front camera sheltered on the screen and the absence of the Home button. Check out the video posted on the developers’ channel below;

In addition to the non-notch look, the video imagines the cell phone in different colors. According to the description, the imaginary launch would come in Green, Pink Salomon, Lavender, Cream, Light Blue and Ultimate Black models.

ConceptsiPhone didn’t present many details about the product, but the iMore website did bring some important observations. One of the most striking points is the on-screen, or hole-shaped, camera, which was already planned for the iPhone 14, but would still be a very big step for an entry-level model. Another detail that draws attention is the absence of the “Home” button.