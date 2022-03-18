iPhone SE 2022 Goes On Sale In Over 30 Countries Today

iPhone SE 2022: Apple on Friday began selling the iPhone SE 2022 in more than 30 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India and Japan. Pre-sales of the device in these countries had started on March 11.

In the United States, where the smartphone brand is usually at the top of the most sold, the new cell phone is starting at US$ 429 in the 64 GB storage version.

iPhone SE 2022 vs iPhone SE 2020: what are the differences?

And the converted value of the most basic version of the device in the country of North America is one of the most attractive if the Brazilian wants to buy abroad. Taking into account today’s price, importing the product from countries such as Italy, France and India would cost nearly R$3,000 for the launch (excluding taxes and customs fees).

The GSM Arena website produced a table showing the value of the iPhone SE 2022 in some of the countries that started delivering the product this Friday. Taking into account the face value, i.e. the numerical value that the item costs, the UK has the lowest priced mobile starting at £419.