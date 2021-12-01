iPhone Owners Report Bluetooth Connection Issues In Cars

iPhone: Owners of Apple smartphones launched in the last three years and who have already upgraded to iOS 15 or 15.1 are complaining about constant failures in the cell’s Bluetooth connectivity when paired with an automobile.

On Apple’s support forum, there are many reports of people who cannot make calls with their smartphone paired, with the call constantly dropping.

Apparently, most (but not all) of the complaints come from Toyota car or truck owners, especially models not compatible with Apple’s infotainment platform, CarPlay. The affected smartphones would be the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, with instability worsening from the recently released iOS 15.1.1.

What to do?

Among the complaints, some of the users claim that plugging the device into the dashboard via cable and then turning on Bluetooth is a temporary fix for the connectivity failures. However, none of the solutions presented is definitive.

To date, Toyota and Apple have not officially commented on the case and have not confirmed whether future updates for their respective platforms will fix the problem.