iPhone models that will receive the iOS 15 update have been leaked! We recently conveyed that some iPhone products cannot benefit from this update.

In a content published by The Verifier, it was shared which iPhone models will be prepared for iOS 15, which is predicted to be introduced to users next year. As it is known, Apple is currently on its way with iOS 14.2.

iPhone models that will receive iOS 15 update

First of all, let’s point out that this list has not been verified by Apple yet. In this context, new models can be added to the models listed below or some models can be removed from this list.

Some of The Verifier’s previous reports about iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 and iOS 12 turned out to be false. The news written by this team about iOS 13 and iOS 14 turned out to be correct.

Based on this, we do not have any data on the accuracy of the list published, but considering Apple’s policy on iOS, we can say that this list is realistic. We have to wait until the WWDC 2021 event to get official information on which devices iOS 15 will be used on.

There is also an iPod Touch in the chart that was leaked. Other than that, if there is no change, this event will be held in June next year. If you wish, let us leave you alone with the relevant list and wait for your views on this list in the comments. What do you think?

– Relevant iPhone series expected to be available in 2021

– iPhone 12 Pro Max

– iPhone 12 Pro

– iPhone 12 mini

– iPhone 12

– iPhone 11

– iPhone 11 Pro

– iPhone 11 Pro Max

– iPhone XS

– iPhone XS Max

– iPhone XR

– iPhone X

–IPhone 8

– iPhone 8 Plus

– iPhone 7

– iPhone 7 Plus

– iPhone SE (second generation)

– IPod touch (seventh generation)



