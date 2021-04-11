iPhone: how to move apps and create folders

iPhone: When you operate a mobile, after time it is easy to end up with a Home screen full of app icons, and several pages to slide with your finger. There are those who do not mind having their mobile desk like this, but there are those who would like to have everything more organized on their iPhone.

Therefore, today we are going to teach you how to move applications and make / undo folders in iOS.

Organize apps and folders on iOS

Organize your apps on the iPhone

1.Press and hold an app on the screen, then press the icon that represents the iPhone screen

2.Now you can drag any application to another place, including the Dock, at the bottom of the screen.

3.On iPhone X and later, press OK to save changes

4.On iPhone 8 and earlier, press the home button.

Put apps in a folder

If you have many apps, you can put the related ones in folders.

1.To create a folder, drag an application over another application.

2.If you want to change the name of the folder, press the name field or the circle with the 3.’X’ that appears to delete it at once, and then enter the new name.

4.Now that you have a folder, you can drag the apps into the folder. Folders can have more than one page.

Move an application to a different page

You start with an applications page. To create a new page, drag the app to the right edge of the screen. You may need to wait a second for the new page to appear. To delete a page, group all your apps on another home screen. When there are no applications present, the page will be removed.