iPhone: How To Fix Your Lightning Port If It Is Not Responding

iPhone: If you take a look at your iPhone you will see that there are not many places where you can physically connect it to a device. Specifically, you only have a hole placed in the part of the base and that is the Lightning port that the vast majority of Apple mobile devices have. However, they are not foolproof and you may have a problem with the Lightning port on your iPhone or iPad. If this is your case, try the following tricks.

How to fix the Lightning port

We have already told you before that the Lightning port of your iPhone is the only physical connection with external devices. This means that there are no more ports to link the device to, so either use Bluetooth or the WiFi connection to connect your smartphone to other devices on the same network or environment. But we are going to focus on a problem that causes chills in the users of a device of the bitten apple and that is that the Lightning port does not respond.

In these cases the important thing is to stay calm, since there are very simple solutions that you can do on your own before making a drastic decision. The first thing you have to do to fix your Lightning port is to restart your iPhone. It’s that simple? Well, yes, sometimes restarting the terminal or turning it off and leaving it idle for a few seconds is a sufficient solution for everything to return to its being.

Let’s move on to another solution for the Lightning port to work and that is to check the connection hardware. If the charger is bad or the cable is damaged, they are reasons enough to replace them and solve the problem with a few euros that will surely help regain peace of mind that your mobile is working properly.

But what if it’s not the phone, not the cable, or the charger?

There is a solution that you must take into account and that is the correct maintenance of the port. This is important, since it is a great forgotten when it comes to taking care of the terminal. You may think that just wiping the screen and the body with a cloth is enough to make your Apple mobile or tablet look good. But the truth is that you have an extra job cleaning the port.

The truth is that there is not much you have to do since with a can of compressed air you can easily expel the dirt from the interior, or even making a pass with the SIM tray extraction tool carefully. If all else fails, send it to technical service in the worst case if everything above has failed you.