iPhone became the most wanted phone in OLX in 2020

A survey carried out by OLX and given to TecMundo shows that iPhone phones were the most sold and most sought after on the platform in 2020. While iPhone 7 led the search ranking, iPhone 6 was the best-selling smartphone in the period.
Apple stood out, particularly, in the list of the most traded devices. The North American giant has 5 models among the 10 most sold. Check out the full list of best-selling phones on OLX last year:
iPhone 6
iPhone 7
Samsung Galaxy J5
Moto G1
Moto G5
iPhone X
Samsung Galaxy A10
Samsung Galaxy J7
iPhone 8 Plus
iPhone 5
In the case of the complete list of the most popular devices, the company that stood out was another. Of the 10 cell phones most wanted by Brazilians last year, 5 were from Samsung. Check out the full list of the most searched phones on OLX in 2020:
iPhone 7
iPhone 6
iPhone 8 Plus
Samsung Galaxy J5
iPhone X
Moto G1
Samsung Galaxy A10
Samsung Galaxy A20
Samsung Galaxy A30
Samsung Galaxy J7