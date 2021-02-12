iPhone became the most wanted phone in OLX in 2020

A survey carried out by OLX and given to TecMundo shows that iPhone phones were the most sold and most sought after on the platform in 2020. While iPhone 7 led the search ranking, iPhone 6 was the best-selling smartphone in the period.

Apple stood out, particularly, in the list of the most traded devices. The North American giant has 5 models among the 10 most sold. Check out the full list of best-selling phones on OLX last year:

iPhone 6

iPhone 7

Samsung Galaxy J5

Moto G1

Moto G5

iPhone X

Samsung Galaxy A10

Samsung Galaxy J7

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 5

In the case of the complete list of the most popular devices, the company that stood out was another. Of the 10 cell phones most wanted by Brazilians last year, 5 were from Samsung. Check out the full list of the most searched phones on OLX in 2020:

iPhone 7

iPhone 6

iPhone 8 Plus

Samsung Galaxy J5

iPhone X

Moto G1

Samsung Galaxy A10

Samsung Galaxy A20

Samsung Galaxy A30

Samsung Galaxy J7