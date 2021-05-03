iPhone, 8-inch Foldable iPhone To Launch in 2023, Says Analyst

iPhone: The launch of a foldable iPhone has been speculated for a few years, but so far we have had no official details other than information about the testing stages and rumors from sources connected to the industry.

Now, who brought more details about the future model of Apple was the influential analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in a letter to investors obtained by MacRumors.

According to the expert, the foldable iPhone will probably come out in 2023 with an 8-inch OLED screen, in addition to a QHD + resolution. SDC and Samsung Foundry would be the suppliers of the components and the expectation is that the production capacity is relatively high, with up to 20 million units being manufactured in the year of launch.

Expectation at the top

According to Kuo, the launch may put Apple at the top of the category, which still has few competitors in the sector, such as Samsung and Huawei.

Among the differentials that will lead to this, the foldable iPhone is expected to use a technology that improves the touch screen from silver nanowires. This feature even allows the model to be folded in more than one way – either in two parts or in more than one direction, for example.

The development of the device has not yet officially started.