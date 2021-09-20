iPhone 14 will change the complained design!

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo made a pleasing claim about the iPhone 14 series, which is expected to be released in 2022.

A week has passed since Apple introduced the iPhone 13 series; The iPhone 14 design and features are already starting to become clear. The notch, which first entered our lives with the iPhone X, occupies a noticeable amount of space at the top of the screen. Although this notch, where the infrared sensors that enable the Face ID feature of the phone are located, is liked by some users, the number of those who want it not to be on the iPhone is very high.

Rumors that the notch will be abandoned with the iPhone 13 series have been on the agenda in the past. However, instead of removing it completely, Apple was content to shrink it a little. Now a similar rumor has been put forward for the iPhone 14 series, which is expected to be introduced in 2022.

iPhone 14 will adopt perforated screen design instead of notch

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared his feelings about the iPhone models that Apple will introduce next year. According to Kuo’s claim, the US technology giant has set itself three goals for 2022. The first two of these goals are:

A new iPhone SE with 5G support (2022 HQ)

New and more affordable 6.7-inch iPhone (2022 Second Half)



Photo: iPhone 13

Talking about “two new high-end models” that are expected to be the iPhone 14, Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple will not use a notch in both of these models and will switch to a perforated screen design. Also, touching on the front camera problem that iPhone users complain about a lot, Kuo shared the information that the phones will have a 48 Megapixel wide-angle camera.

Ming-Chi Kuo recently announced that the iPhone 14 will have under-screen Touch ID support. However, the famous analyst, who gave up on this claim, stated that he expects the iPhone with the under-screen Touch ID feature to be released in 2023.