iPhone 14 series will come with a design never seen before

The iPhone 13 series is now official. The series, which does not offer different features as expected, will turn the opposite corner with the iPhone 14 series. According to reports, the iPhone 14 will come with a design that has never been seen before. Rumors have already begun to appear about Apple’s next model. So it’s time to start predicting what the new iPhone models will look like.

It has been reported for a while that Apple will abandon Face ID and use a fingerprint reader. This is expected to happen with the iPhone 14 series. Also, the rear cameras will line up in a design not seen since the iPhone 5s.

iPhone 14 series will get a brand new design

All iPhone 14 models will have a 120 Hz LTPO OLED display, even vanilla versions will get this display. The 14 series could be the first iPhones to surpass 12 MP. ANalist Kuo claims that they will have 48 MP sensors. Even if these predictions aren’t 100% accurate, Apple is likely working on a major redesign for next year.

Apple will also release the Mini model in its new lineup. It will be replaced by a larger model, the iPhone 14 Max. Of course, it’s exactly one year before the iPhone 14 series launch, and Apple is probably still in the planning stages for those devices. The company is experimenting and testing different configurations. This means that no design decision is final.