iPhone 14 Series concept look like: Same design, but with A16 Bionic

With the end of Apple’s spring conference in March, many of Apple’s recent revelations have focused on the iPhone 14 series in September. According to current multilateral news, there will be some changes in the planning of the iPhone 14 series product line this year.

The most obvious is the change in the product line. The mini-model, which has existed for two generations, will be canceled. The two entry-level iPhone14 models will be 6.1 and 6.7-inch models respectively, and a new iPhone14 Max with a larger screen will be added. As inexpensive versions with a large screen, both new phones will support the scheme of small bangs. Recently, some foreign informants have also presented relevant visualizations. Judging by the photos, the appearance of the iPhone 14 series is exactly the same as that of the previous generation. The design of the small bangs of the iPhone 13 series will still be preserved, and the back will also be doubled diagonally.

In terms of case design, the iPhone 14 still has a rectangular frame, while the iPhone 14 Max model is an enlarged effect of the iPhone 14. The battery is also expected to increase significantly, and the battery life can be very powerful. .

However, it should be noted that iPhone14 and iPhone14 Max can use the same screen resolution, and the ppi performance of the latter may be slightly lower.

In addition, it should be noted that, apart from the design of the appearance, there are no changes at all. Recently, there has been a lot of news that the iPhone 14 series will probably retain the current A15 chip, and the A16 chip of the new generation will become an exclusive configuration of the iPhone14 Pro series.

As a result, the two new models of the iPhone 14 series seem to have almost no updates, and many netizens have also doubted this a lot during this time.

Don’t forget to subscribe to our group and Facebook page to always be aware of the latest achievements, news, updates, reviews and gifts for smartphones, tablets, gadgets and much more from the world of future technologies.