iPhone 14 Pro Will Trade Notch For Hole On Screen, Analyst Says

iPhone 14 Pro: With the launch of the iPhone 13 line models, speculation about what’s new in Apple’s next generation smartphone has also started. According to influential analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, in his latest report, design changes for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models will be more radical than this update — including the long-awaited end of the notch, the notch that houses the front camera and sensors on top of the device.

According to Kuo, the camera will be positioned in a discreet hole on the screen, without specifying exactly where on the display it will be. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 mini models, however, should keep the notch — which was already 20% smaller in width on current devices.

What else?

The analyst even went back on one of his predictions. After claiming that the Touch ID embedded under the screen would debut in upcoming Apple phones, new signs point to this technology being postponed for the 2023 models.

Also, next year’s iPhones should be tracked