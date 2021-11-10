iPhone 14 Pro render images appeared

New information has emerged about the iPhone 14 family, which has been on the agenda with leaks for a while. iPhone 14 Pro render image has been shared.

The iPhone 14 series has been on the agenda with leaks for a while. Today, Waqar Khan has published a render image of the iPhone 14 Pro model.

Analyst Jon Prosser announced that they are working on iPhone 14 Pro Max render images at the beginning of September. It is stated that Prosser will also share render images soon.

How will the iPhone 14 Pro look? Here are the render images

The iPhone 14 family, which will be introduced next year, will be powered by the Apple A16 Bionic processor. The new processor, which is claimed to be produced with 4nm technology, will be quite ambitious in power consumption.



It is estimated that Apple will make a radical change in design with the iPhone 14. It is among the leaks that the camera hole will be used instead of the notch in the new model.

It is noteworthy that the rear camera is flat in the design, which looks a little thicker than the iPhone 13 Pro model. Apple, which offers 120Hz support only to Pro models in the iPhon 13 family it introduced this year, will allegedly offer 120Hz ProMotion technology on all iPhone models next year.

The round volume keys, which appeared in the latest iPhone 5 series, will come again with the iPhone 14. In the past weeks, Apple’s production has been disrupted due to the chip problem experienced by TSMC. It is known that the company started working on the A16 Bionic processor for Apple and therefore encountered some problems.

It is impossible to say anything clear about the iPhone 14 family, which is expected to be introduced in September 2022. Graham Townsend, Apple’s vice president of camera hardware engineering, said in an interview in September, “Planning needs to start about three years in advance because we can better fix problems then. In other words, it is known which features will be included in Apple’s model 3 years later.” said.

The resulting design revealed that Apple will also include a Lightning input in the iPhone 14 family. It seems that Apple continues to resist to comply with the decision taken by the European Commission.

By 2024, many brands, including Apple, are expected to include Type-C input on their devices. Some analysts predict that the company will include Type-C technology in the models it will introduce in 2024.