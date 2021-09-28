iPhone 14 Must Have Radical Design Change And ‘Extra’ Models

iPhone 14: The launch of the iPhone 13 line on the market has also made rumors about Apple’s next generation smartphone start to gain traction. In his newsletter, Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman has already made some hunches — usually well-informed by industry sources — on the matter.

According to Gurman, the company will follow tradition and, after not changing so much the look of the iPhone 13 compared to the previous one, will promote a more radical change in the design of the supposed “iPhone 14“.

Gurman also cited the addition of a “new entry level and new Pro model” to the cellphone family. However, he did not specify whether they would be additions, which would make the lineup consist of six models, or substitutes for existing variants.

Improved screen?

According to another market analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, the screen at least on the Pro models should change the notch for a hole in the screen. Speaking of displays, the 120 Hz refresh rate should reach all variants, just as the camera would finally move to 48 MP resolution.