iPhone 14 May Come With Serious Changes! Here are the details

The iPhone 13 will be available on October 1st. So what about the new news about the iPhone 14? Yes, it seems possible to get excited for the iPhone 14.

Offering many different models, Apple includes many advanced technical details on its devices. The most important of these is the new A15 Bionic chipset. On the design side, the products do not have serious design differences compared to the iPhone 12 family. This can happen with the arrival of the iPhone 14 family, as we mentioned earlier.

According to the information in Bloomberg, Apple will make radical changes in the design of the iPhone 14 family. In other words, it may be in a much different line compared to the iPhone 13 family.

Previous information was that there will be no notch detail on the screen of the iPhone 14. This is also emphasized in the new news. Of course, the absence of the notch does not mean that Apple does not care about the security side. Presumably, all the sensors will be located under the screen, and the selfie camera will look like a small hole.

Other rumors also state that Apple will bid farewell to Face ID and use an advanced fingerprint reader sensor. This sensor can be fed into the physical button on the side instead of the screen. Also, the rear camera array is expected to be different. For example, they can be side by side.

To talk about the screen details, all iPhone 14 models are expected to use 120 Hz LTPO OLED displays. This also means more fluid and clear details.

On the camera side, the iPhone 14 series can leave the 12MP camera behind and reach 48MP.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg also states that Apple may prepare a new entry-level iPhone model next year. In a way, we may encounter a new iPhone SE model, and this product may be offered for sale with a more affordable price tag in terms of both its small screen size and technical details.

To add to our previous news, we mentioned that the European Commission is working on switching all manufacturers to Type-C connection. Analysts, on the other hand, stated that Apple is likely to accept this, but on the other hand, it may come up with a model without an input port and focus entirely on wireless use.

Of course, these are rumors and we will encounter thousands of rumors and leak details in the next year or so. Apple currently does not have an explanation for the next generation iPhone, and as you know, it is not a company that makes an easy statement.

Probably the iPhone 14 family will also be introduced in September next year and will be available soon.