iPhone 14 Max Screen Details Revealed

The iPhone 14 Max, which is expected to be introduced after about 9 months, may allegedly have a 120 Hz screen refresh rate.

Last September, Apple launched the new iPhone 13 series. After the new iPhone 13 series went on sale, the eyes were turned to the iPhone 14. After the leaks about the iPhone 14 series, which is expected to be introduced next year, new claims continue to come.

In the past weeks, it has been leaked that the new iPhone 14 series will replace the Mini model with the iPhone 14 Max model. After this leak, according to new claims, the company may use a more advanced screen on the iPhone 14 Max compared to the iPhone 14.

iPhone 14 Max may have 120 Hz screen refresh rate!

According to The Elec, Apple has not yet decided on the screen refresh rate of the screen that will be found on the iPhone 14 Max. Options include 60Hz to 120Hz refresh rates. Last year, the iPhone 13 series had a 60 Hz screen refresh rate on the base models, while only the Pro models had a 120 Hz display. The same may be true for the new series.



Apart from that, according to the leaked information, the iPhone 14 will have a screen with a 60 Hz refresh rate. According to this leak, it is more usual for the iPhone 14 Max to have a 60 Hz screen refresh rate, like its brother iPhone 14. However, since it will appear for the first time this year, we can also see the 120 Hz screen refresh rate on the iPhone 14 Max model. Screen refresh rate is a question mark for now.

What is known about the iPhone 14 series

Although it is about 9 months before the introduction of the iPhone 14 series, claims about the devices are circulating. One of the most important of these claims is the USB-C port. Allegedly, iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max devices will be offered with USB-C instead of Lightning input. It is said that this change will be made due to the size of ProRes videos.

Apart from these, render images of the devices are also circulating on social media. When we look at the shared images, it seems that the device will have a perforated design instead of a notched design. In this way, users can be offered a much better screen experience. There is no detailed information about the technical specifications of the iPhone 14 series yet. So, what are your thoughts? Do you think 60 Hz screen refresh rate is enough? Do not forget to leave your comments and opinions below.