iPhone 14 is out of stock! Opportunists at work

Stocks of the iPhone 14 series, which Apple put up for sale this month, are out of stock. At the same time, opportunism also appeared.

Earlier this month, Apple unveiled the new iPhone 14 series, the Apple Watch 8 family and the AirPods Pro 2. Since last week, these devices have been on sale in our country. Contrary to expectations, sales of these products, whose prices have doubled due to the growth of the dollar, are going well. Because some models of the iPhone 14 series are no longer available. At the same time, opportunism also began.

iPhone 14 Pro is out of stock: The nearest delivery is 1.5 months!

A short time after the iPhone 14 series went on sale, its stocks were exhausted. In particular, it is stated that the stock of the 128 GB version of the iPhone 14 Pro is completely over, and the versions with the smallest amount of memory of other models are about to run out.

The models we mentioned on MediaMarkt, Hepsiburada and Amazon, which are among the largest retail outlets in Turkey, have been discontinued. Of course, on sites such as Hepsiburada and Turkcell Pasaj, where third-party sellers act as intermediaries, we see that telephone operators sell at exorbitant prices. For example, the price of the iPhone 14 Pro model, which until yesterday was sold for 39 thousand 999 Turkish lira, ranges from 43 thousand to 45 thousand Turkish lira.

On sites such as sahibinden.com where you can make purchases both new and used, we see that some stores are trying to sell the iPhone 14 series by 10-15 thousand Turkish lira above its cost, as we saw in the image above. .

Of course, the biggest reason for the depletion of stocks are these stores themselves. Because if we look at the image below, we will see that sellers who want the price of the iPhone 14 model to be much higher than their cost usually put 20, 30 or even more than 50 iPhone models on their showcases.

They can legally buy and sell at any price they want. Therefore, there is no illegal situation. However, due to the fact that there are dozens of products that are not available in Apple stores and on Amazon, the world’s largest shopping site, the market increased by 5,000 Turkish lira overnight.

In fact, this situation will be resolved on the day when Apple Turkey starts selling devices at the price list due to new stocks. However, when we visit Apple’s website, it says that even if the sale takes place, it will be delivered no earlier than in 6-7 weeks. So it looks like there won’t be an inventory update in the near future.

Apple prices in Turkey for the iPhone 14 series:

iPhone 14 128 GB: 30 thousand 999 Turkish lira

iPhone 14 256 GB: 33 thousand 599 Turkish lira

iPhone 14 512 GB: 38 thousand 899 Turkish lira

iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB: 34 thousand 999 Turkish lira

iPhone 14 Plus 256 GB: 37 thousand 599 Turkish lira

iPhone 14 Plus 512 GB: 42 thousand 899 Turkish lira

iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB: 39 thousand 999 Turkish lira

iPhone 14 Pro 256 GB: 42 thousand 599 Turkish lira

iPhone 14 Pro 512 GB: 47 thousand 899 Turkish lira

iPhone 14 Pro 1 TB: 53 thousand 199 Turkish Lira

iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB: 43 thousand 999 Turkish lira

iPhone 14 Pro Max 256 GB: 46 thousand 599 Turkish lira

iPhone 14 Pro Max 512 GB: 51 thousand 899 Turkish Lira

iPhone 14 Pro Max 1 TB: 57 thousand 199 Turkish lira

