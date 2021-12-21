iPhone 14, Galaxy S22: The Most Anticipated Phones Of 2022

iPhone 14: With the turn of the year, the smartphone market is also undergoing a turn of the page. This means that manufacturers are ready to release models from the 2022 lineup, an evolution in hardware, software and looks over past models.

But what are the most anticipated cell phones of 2022? Several of the models are long-awaited successors to traditional lines, while some are speculated devices that signify a more radical change in manufacturers’ plans.

Below, we selected some of them. Was anyone left out? Leave your contribution in the comments!

iPhone 14

The annual update on Apple’s top smartphones promises more radical changes to the look for 2022, following the pattern of more significant changes every two generations. This time, the iPhone 14 line can also feature a version with up to 2 TB of storage and the long-awaited transition to USB-C connectivity, not to mention a rear camera scheme without the traditional embossing.

In addition, the Pro and Pro Max versions can change the “notch” at the top of the screen for a more discreet hole to house the selfie camera.

iPhone SE 3

Still on Apple’s ground, in 2022 we will have the likely update of the company’s cell phone, which is more accessible and successful in sales in several markets, including Brazil.

The iPhone SE3 (or SE 2022) will likely have advances in processor and look, as well as 5G connectivity. In addition to the traditional version with a 4.7″ screen, it is possible that it will get a “Plus” option.

Galaxy S21 FE

Before the new tops of the line, Samsung should start the next year with an already delayed launch: the Galaxy S21 FE, the “Fan Edition” of the previous generation device.

The device should follow as a cheaper alternative to traditional models — the S20 FE was a sales success — and bring elite aspects at a slightly lower price. Even because of the delays, it has already leaked in photos and technical specs, with a wide range of colors, 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O screen and an Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 processor, depending on the region.

Galaxy S22 Ultra

The entire Galaxy S22 lineup is expected by South Korean fans, but the Galaxy S22 Ultra model is the flagship of cell phones. For next year’s generation, the expectation is to include an S Pen as part of the package or at least support the use of the pen, which brings back memories of the late Galaxy Note family, as well as faster charging.