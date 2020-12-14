iPhone 13s Allegedly Introduced in Its Regular History

Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the industry’s most trusted Apple experts, claimed that the iPhone 13 family will be introduced in September 2021, on the regular launch date. Apple had to postpone the introduction to October this year due to the disrupted production due to the impact of the pandemic.

Under normal circumstances, the Cupertino-based technology giant Apple, which introduced new iPhone models in September of each year, changed the plans this year and introduced the new iPhone 12 family on October 13. The global epidemic and the accompanying production disruptions are known as the biggest reason for the US company to change the plans.

A new report shows that this delay in the launch date is only for 2020 and that the next generation iPhones will be introduced in the normal history, in September. This means that we are only 9 months away from meeting the iPhone 13 family.

iPhone 13s will be equipped with the A15 chipset:

The claims come from Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the industry’s most trusted Apple experts. In an investor note, Kuo said Apple will revert to the production program it used before the iPhone 12 with the iPhone 13.

Kuo also stated that the iPhone 13 series will come with a new A15 chipset based on the A14 chipset, which was designed by Apple and powered the iPhones released a few months ago.

Timing is everything:

After weeks of rumors, Apple confirmed in July that there would be a delay in the release of the iPhone 12s, and announced that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will go on sale three weeks before the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max due to supply chain problems. .

At this stage, we haven’t heard much about the iPhone 13 series itself, but there are rumors that it will consist of four phones. However, it is also claimed that some or all of the devices in the series will have 120 Hz ProMotion display technology.



