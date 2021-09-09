iPhone 13 With Larger Battery Should Be Apple’s Highlight

iPhone 13: This Tuesday (07), insider Max Weinbach reported on his Twitter (@PineLeaks) a series of details about the battery improvements in iPhones 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and third generation AirPods, which should be revealed in the Apple’s online event on September 14 at 2:00 pm EDT.

According to the leaker, the iPhone 13 Mini will offer about 1 hour more of operation when compared to its last model, which, with a 2.227mAh battery, was criticized by The Verge website in this regard and ran for 7 hours and 28 minutes in an uninterrupted internet browsing test of Tomsguide.

The “normal” iPhone 13 and its Pro variant will use the same battery components, increasing 10% in capacity over the 2020 versions. While the old “standard” cell phone operated for 8 hours and 25 minutes, the “premium” variant it lasted a little more than 9 hours in Tom’s tests — both have 2,815 mAh.

Weinbach warns of a possible loss in the iPhone Pro’s autonomy time compared to the “traditional” due to the adoption of a screen with a refresh rate of 120hz.

Leading the cellphone family, the Pro Max model will have a battery between 18 and 20% larger than last year’s variant. For a comparison, the Pro Max ran for 10 hours and 53 minutes during the “experiments” — 3,687 mAh. Variants with “Pro” in the name will limit the display to 60hz when “Low Power Mode” is activated.

In addition, the leaker claims that the camera sensors on new iPhones will be able to capture “at least” 15% more light, with the biggest change coming in wide angle with a 40% increase. The products will also feature optical and electronic image stabilization and “Night Mode” enhancements, which will recognize stars in a frame to adjust the image.

What about other products?

Coming out of smartphones, PineLeaks mentioned that the Apple Watch Series 7 will receive the “first battery life improvement since the original”.

Lastly, the batteries inside AirPods 3 will be the same as in AirPods Pro, but the charging box will get a 20% boost. The headphones will have wireless charging and little change in sound quality, but will offer better bass tones.

It is noteworthy that larger batteries do not necessarily increase the “lifetime” of the cell phone, as this feature depends on several other software and hardware optimizations. In addition, Apple has not yet provided technical specifications for the new equipment, so consider the aforementioned changes with caution.