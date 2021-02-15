iPhone 13 will always have 120 Hz active screen

Details of the iPhone 13 series were released on Sunday (14) via YouTube by the well-known trickster Max Weinbach. In the video, shown by the EverythingApplePro channel, some possible features were shown, such as an always-active flat screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, astrophotography-enhanced cameras, powerful Mag Safe magnets and a fine matte finish on the back.

The video begins with an “unboxing” in which presenter Filip Koroy speculates on the design of the next generation of the iPhone, stating that the matte back of the 13 Pro models will bring a new type of texture “more adherent and comfortable”.

On the display, the novelty is the introduction of the “screen always on” feature, a feature available on Apple Watches since the 5 series that allows users to see information on the screen all the time, without having to unlock the device. The technology has been expected in Apple smartphones since the introduction of OLED displays on the Iphone X.

New display and new camera features

According to the leak, this new feature “confirms” that future iPhones will come with low temperature LTPO displays, possibly with ProMotion technology, existing on iPad Pro, for screens up to 120 Hz. A ProMotion display that is always on would not require changes in design physical, confirming Weinbach’s speculation that there will be no changes to the iPhone 13 chassis from the previous model.

In the field of photographic resources, Weinbach talks about an improvement in the ultrawide sensor with the use of a lens with f / 1.8 aperture, in addition to the new “astrophotography mode”, or astronomy photography, which requires specific configurations to capture images of the night sky, and will be triggered automatically by iPhone 13 as soon as the user points to the sky.

Finally, the MagSafe technology, previously considered weak by some users, will arrive “considerably” stronger on the iPhone 13, allowing the firmer magnetic aggregation of different accessories and acting as an alternative way of charging. See the video.