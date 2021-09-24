iPhone 13: “Unlock with Apple Watch” does not work

As can be seen from various reports, the “Unlock with Apple Watch” feature seems to no longer work for many iPhone 13 owners.

Starting with iOS 14.5, the iPhone can be automatically unlocked in conjunction with an Apple Watch with watchOS 7.4 or higher if a face mask is worn. This means that if an unlocked Apple Watch is worn, the iPhone can be unlocked directly with Face ID despite a face mask. A code is not required for this. However, if the wrist detection of the Apple Watch is deactivated, the new feature cannot be used. So Apple explains:

IPhone can use your Apple Watch to unlock when Face ID recognizes a face with a mask. Your Apple Watch needs to be nearby, on your wrist, unlocked and protected by a code.

To activate the function, the Face ID & Code area must be opened in the iOS settings. The function can be activated or deactivated in this area, provided the following requirements are met:

Face ID recognizes a mask

The Apple Watch is nearby

Wrist recognition is active

Your Apple Watch is on your wrist

The Apple Watch uses a password and is unlocked

Anyone who has used the function so far will certainly want to do the whole thing on their new iPhone 13. But there is a problem – it doesn’t work for many. When trying to activate the feature, an error message appears stating:

Apple Watch can’t connect – Make sure Apple Watch is unlocked, on your wrist, and iPhone is unlocked.

There is now a thread on Reddit. A solution to the problem does not seem to be in sight. So if you are actually affected by it, you will have to be patient until Apple has fixed the whole thing with an iOS update. (Photo by BackyardProductions / Bigstockphoto)