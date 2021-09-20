iPhone 13 Surpasses Its Predecessor In Pre-Sales With High In Pro Versions

iPhone 13: Three days after the start of pre-sales of Apple’s new smartphones, market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo brought details about the performance of the models in bookings around the world.

According to the report, the iPhone 13 had greater overall demand than the iPhone 12 in the pre-sales dates. In other words, the anticipated purchase interest in the 2021 models was greater.

Pro success

In addition, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max versions, which are the most powerful (and expensive) devices in the family, generated greater interest than last year’s versions, nearly equaling the reservations of the “base” iPhone 13 versions. and iPhone 13 mini.

Also according to Kuo, the stock issue of Pro models should still persist until November 2021: the current waiting list indicates up to five weeks for the order to be shipped to consumers. The reason is the global shortage of chips that still affects the industry, despite Apple having managed contracts with vendor TSMC to be impacted as little as possible.

The models have not yet had their release date confirmed in Brazil, but prices for the domestic market have already been announced.