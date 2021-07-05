iPhone 13 Should Even Be The Name of Apple’s Next Cell Phone

iPhone 13: Returning to tradition, Apple is expected to announce the new iPhone 13 in September. Although the number is controversial, an article in the Chinese Economic Daily News reveals that the Cupertino giant will keep it in the next devices.

Sources linked to the supply chain claim that the American brand will use the name “iPhone 13” on all devices in the line. The forecast is that smartphones begin to be distributed from the third quarter.

“The supply chain reports that this year’s iPhone resumes the tradition of being announced in September. Apple will launch four new iPhone 13 models: 6.7-inch Pro Max, 6.1-inch Pro, and the 5.4 and 6.1-inch versions”, highlights the site.

iPhone 13, iPhone 12s or iPhone 14?

Old rumors said that the devices could be renamed “iPhone 12s” to get around the “unlucky” number and that it causes phobia in some people. However, this could pose a bigger problem for the manufacturer in 2022.

A study indicates that the company could be straightforward, skip the controversial numeral and launch products as “iPhone 14”. In addition, it is possible for the brand to abandon the numbers completely and start calling the devices simply “iPhone”.

Anyway, users will have to wait until September for the possible official announcement from Apple. In the meantime, let us know in the comments what your preferred name choice is for the tech giant’s next release!