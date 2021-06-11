iPhone 13: Seven Models Have Been Certified By A Foreign Agency

iPhone 13, Apple’s next release, has had a series of models recently certified by the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). The manufacturer’s intention is that, by September this year, the iPhone 13 is officially announced. To this end, the Apple is taking care of the necessary certificates for the device to reach the shop windows.

In the document published by EEC, some details about the cell phone are revealed, including the registered models: A2628, A2630, A2634, A2635, A2640, A2643 and A2645. Unfortunately, the information obtained from certification is limited. As far as is known, however, all devices have been identified with iOS 14.

iPhone 13: information and rumors

Rumor has it that the iPhone 13 Pro line will have 120 Hz OLED LTPO screens, while regular models will be equipped with 60 Hz panels. All devices are expected to come with ultra wide cameras, and some will be equipped with sensors. stabilization.

As downsides, rumors cite the critical iPhone 13 mini battery with just 2,406 mAh. For comparison purposes, models 13 and 13 Pro are expected to have 3,095 mAh batteries. In addition, the 13 Pro Max model may bring a component of 4,352 mAh — which, if confirmed, will make the device have the most powerful battery ever manufactured by Apple in the mobile segment.