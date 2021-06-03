iPhone 13 Series Will Surprise With Internal Storage

iPhone 13 comes with 1TB of internal storage. Apple seems to delight its fans with improvements in all models of the iPhone 13 series. Especially with internal storage…

New developments about the iPhone 13 series smartphones continue to emerge. Apple’s new line of smartphones will arrive at the end of this summer. As in all other series, new models arouse a lot of interest. In the last series, the company will go specifically to battery improvements. Now, a new feature has emerged.

iPhone 13 comes with 1TB internal storage

The iPhone 13‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max models of the series will come with 1TB of internal storage options. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said that all models in the series will feature LiDAR.

Ives made headlines in March with his prediction that the iPhone 13‌ will come with 1TB of storage options. Technology analyst Jon Prosser also mentioned the 1TB iPhone before.

Currently, the highest storage option on iPhones is 512 GB. So 1TB is almost double that. Thus, the iPhone series will achieve more equality with the iPad Pro, which has both 1 TB and 2 TB options.

Apple introduced ProRaw technology with the iPhone 12. This feature is a new format that combines RAW images with iPhone image processing. ProRAW files can be 10 to 12 times larger than typical HEIF or JPEG files. In this way, the 1TB iPhone option will be interesting for professional users such as photographers.

Also, Ives confirmed one more thing. All models of the series, from the iPhone 13‌ Mini to the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max, will have LiDAR sensors. This sensor will be located on the rear camera. LiDAR’s use case is quite limited in its current form. Users use it only for low-light photography and augmented reality (AR).

Apple has been focusing more on AR over the past few years. Expanding LiDAR to all iPhone models is part of Apple’s plan to make AR and the underlying technology needed more mainstream.