iPhone 13: See How Many mAh The Battery of Apple Cell Phones Has

Apple announced an increase in the iPhone 13 line of batteries, but the exact capacity numbers of the components were only disclosed in information provided to Chemtrec — the United States government agency (USA) that deals with hazardous chemicals and materials. The data was identified by the 9to5Mac website and “translated” for the public.

The battery of all models has increased about 13% compared to previous models. The iPhone 13 Pro Max had the biggest growth, being 18% higher than the iPhone 12 Pro Max while the lowest rate was with the iPhone 13 Mini, just 9% higher than the equivalent of the line 12. The iPhone 13 and models iPhone 13 Pro grew 15% and 11%, respectively.

How big is the iPhone 13 battery?

At Apple’s event, it was announced that the batteries of the Mini and Pro models would last up to 1h5 “more per day” compared to their predecessors, while the 13 and 13 Pro Max models would have an increase of 2h5. However, these measures can be relative. Check each model’s battery capacity with values ​​converted to mAh by the Gizchina website — numbers are approximate, and have not been confirmed by Apple.

iPhone 13 mini: 9.57 Whr = 2,500 mAh.

iPhone 13: 12.41 Whr = 3,265 mAh.

iPhone 13 Pro: 11.97 Whr = 3,150k mAh.

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 16.75 Whr = 4400 mAh.

An interesting point about the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro is that the battery dimension of the Pro model is smaller than that of the simple model, even though its capacity is greater. Both models are the same size, but the Pro has extra cameras, a GPU core and a higher refresh rate screen, which would explain the lack of space.

iOS X Android

Considering the efficiency of Apple’s operating system, battery power is still low compared to Android models of 4,500 mAh and 5,000 mAh, some even reaching 7,000 mAh. It is expected that the numbers are really relevant in everyday use, as it was one of the main points for the dissemination of these devices.

The iPhone 13 is already available for pre-sale abroad, but its prices were only revealed in Brazil. Check out more news related to releases at this link.