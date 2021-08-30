iPhone 13 screen protectors are on sale

Apple is expected to introduce many new products at the event to be held in September. The screen sizes of the iPhone 13 were tried to be estimated with the previously revealed case. There is also a growth in camera setup. In the new image, the screen protectors of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro appeared. Although it is seen as a simple thing, it offers us some details.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro screen protectors reveal screen size and notch

Phone accessory manufacturers, especially companies that produce accessories for Apple products, can be impatient. Before the iPhone 13s were introduced, screen protectors were on sale. The screen protectors also reveal the screen size of the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. Both phones will have a size of 6.1 inches.

The most interesting thing to note, by the way, is the way the handset is presented. Apple seems to have moved the handset a little higher on the iPhone 13s and reset it to the bezel of the device. In this way, they were able to make the screen notch a little smaller. It is stated that Apple has a long way to go before the notch disappears completely.

It is stated that the iPhone 13 will come with space communication connections, 1 TB storage option and a faster 5 nm + processor. The claim that the iPhone 13s can establish space communication connections was made by popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. It is also stated that Apple has made an agreement with Qualcomm to bring this feature to the iPhone 13s.