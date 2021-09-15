iPhone 13: Rivals Mock Apple’s Cell Phone On Social Media

iPhone 13: After waiting for fans, Apple finally announced the new iPhone 13 line last Tuesday (14). The models were unveiled at the company’s special event, which also unveiled the Apple Watch Series 7, the new generation of iPads, and the release date for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. The biggest highlight, of course, was the launch of cell phones.

As was to be expected, rival Apple companies took the opportunity to mock the launch and highlight the products themselves. Samsung brought up the fact that the cell phone has a notch on the display. “Imagine still having notch [on cellphone] in 2021,” said the South Korean on her Twitter profile.

The Brazilian profile of Xiaomi mocked the battery, a specification criticized by Apple consumers. “Friend, just don’t do a very long event, your customers may not have the drums to watch it until the end.” Motorola’s profile also took advantage of the momentum and nudged Apple when responding to a user.

Check out the nudges from the companies, which included jokes about the 120 Hz refresh rate, battery and slightly different design compared to the iPhone 12