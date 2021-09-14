iPhone 13 Pro with 120Hz display is introduced! Here are the features

We have gathered all the information about iPhone 13 Pro features and price. We told you all about the iPhone 13 Pro with its pros and cons.

The Apple event that everyone has been eagerly waiting for took place today. Introducing the iPhone 13 series, Apple came up with four models: iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Here are all the details, especially the iPhone 13 Pro features and price!

Contrary to the claims made before the introduction, Apple maintained its strategy in the iPhone 12 series this year. Focusing on performance, especially on the iPhone 13 Pro, Apple failed to meet expectations for the battery.

The Pro series, which entered our lives with the iPhone 11 family, represents the most powerful devices of the iPhone family. The iPhone 13 Pro, which is especially ambitious about performance, will get its power from the A15 Bionic processor.

iPhone 13 Pro features: Apple A15 Bionic, 6.1 inch screen

The iPhone 13 Pro, which is eagerly awaited by users with performance and camera expectations, has finally been introduced. The device, which appeals to those who want to use a small-sized smart device, exceeds expectations.

Powered by the Apple A15 Bionic processor, the iPhone 13 Pro is the smartphone with the highest performance. In addition, unlike the previous generation, the iPhone 13 Pro model has a 1 TB storage option.

Display: 6.1 inches – 2340×1080 pixels – 477 PPI – Super Retina XDR – 120 Hz refresh rate

Glass protection: Corning Gorilla Glass 6 front and back

Other features: HDR support

Hardware: Processor: Apple A15 Bionic

Graphics Processing Unit: Mali-G77 MP11

Storage – RAM: 256GB/512GB/ 1TB UFS 3.0 internal memory, no microSD card support, 8GB RAM LPDDR5

Camera: Main camera: f/1.5, 26mm (wide angle), 1/1.76″ sensor, Dual Pixel, PDAF, OIS

2nd camera: f/2.2, 13mm (ultra wide angle), 1/2.55″ sensor, Dual Pixel PDAF, 120°, Steady video capture

3rd camera: 77mm (telephoto), 1/1.72 , PDAF, OIS Auto Focus, Optical Zoom (3x) 0.8μm (1.6μm) Pixels

Rear camera video: [email protected](8K), [email protected](4K), [email protected], [email protected]

Slow motion video: [email protected], [email protected]

Front camera: 10 Megapixel (wide angle), f/2.2, 26mm, 1/3.24, 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Auto-HDR

[email protected]/60fps, [email protected]

Other: Battery: 3,095mAh mAh battery – 25W fast charging

Operating System: iOS 15

Design

Apple, which did not go beyond the iPhone 12 design line in the iPhone 13 series, used a 120Hz panel in the iPhone 13 Pro model. In addition, the iPhone 13 Pro, which draws attention with its small notch and large camera dimensions, has a Super Retina XDR 6.1-inch screen. In addition, the iPhone 13 Pro model is available in Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold, and Graphite color options.

Processor

Similar to the previous models of the series, there is no difference in the processor in the iPhone 13s. All models are powered by the Apple A15 Bionic processor. The Apple A15 Bionic processor, produced by TMSC with 5nm technology, is quite assertive in artificial intelligence support.

The Apple A15 Bionic processor draws attention with its 7 percent higher performance and 15 percent increased energy efficiency compared to the previous generation. Although the test results have not been shared yet, it is estimated that the new processor will surpass the competitors.

Storage and RAM

With 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB and 1 TB storage options and 8 GB RAM, the iPhone 13 Pro draws attention with its performance. In addition, using UFS 3.0 storage technology and LPDDR5 RAM, Apple included a triple camera array in the iPhone 13 Pro model.

Camera

The iPhone 13 Pro model has a main camera, an ultra-wide-angle lens with f / 1.8 autofocus and a 12 Megapixel telephoto lens. The company used TOF 3D LiDAR as the depth sensor. In addition, a 10 Megapixel wide-angle lens was preferred as the selfie camera.

Battery

The device has a 3,095mAh battery with 25W fast charging and 15W MagSafe technologies. In other words, the iPhone 13 Pro has a higher battery capacity of only 290 mAh than the iPhone 12 Pro model. It also comes with a 1.5 hour improvement in battery life. Unfortunately, Apple still lags behind its competitors in battery performance.

Other features

The new model has a Qualcomm X60 modem that supports satellite communication, as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 technologies. In addition, no technology other than Face ID was used for security. Unfortunately, Apple, which did not switch to the USB-C port this year, continues to insist on Lightning.