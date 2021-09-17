iPhone 13 Pro Will Not Support ProRes Videos At Launch

The new iPhone 13 were announced on Tuesday (14) and one of the most talked about innovations during the Apple event for the Pro and Pro Max models was the support for ProRes video recordings, which allows more editing freedom and is used as a format for commercials and feature films to preserve the quality of the images. However, according to the company, this tool will only be available in a “future iOS 15 update”.

The announcement does not provide details on the feature’s release date. The 9to5Mac portal speculates that the ProRes encoder will reach smartphones later this year, which would not be new to Apple. The ProRAW photo format was also not released during the iPhone 12 launch and only reached customers on iOS 14.3 in November.

In addition, the company’s website shows that cell phone versions with 128 GB of internal storage will only be able to record ProRes videos with up to 1080p and 30 frames per second (fps). To achieve 4K, the consumer needs to have models with 256, 512GB or 1TB.

Apple did not explain the reason for the limitation, but it may have considered the memory of the “basic” models as insufficient, as the format takes up more space than H.265 and H.264. The 9to5Mac website claims that the “standard” version of the format, the Apple ProRes 422, takes up approximately 1GB per minute at 1080p and 30fps.