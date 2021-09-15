iPhone 13 Pro Vs iPhone 12 Pro: Main Differences And Similarities

iPhone 13: If you are one of the loyal Apple lovers and yesterday was one of those marked on your calendar in red, then you may already be thinking of renewing your iPhone to get one of the new models. As expected, the great news comes with the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max designed for the most demanding. If you are one of them and you are thinking of buying the new iPhone 13 Pro, these are the advantages that we can find over its predecessor, the iPhone 12 Pro.

What’s new in the iPhone 13 Pro compared to the iPhone 12 Pro

Design and display

As far as design is concerned, there is little to say, since the new model has a design practically identical to that of the iPhone 12. It should be noted that it is slightly thicker and heavier, although it is something that we will not be able to detect with the naked eye or having both devices in hand since the difference is minimal and that it arrives with a somewhat smaller notch.

The screen with which the iPohne 13 Pro arrives is also 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR type with a resolution of 2532×1170 pixels, but this time it comes accompanied by ProMotion technology that offers an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. This is undoubtedly one of the great novelties that were expected and that differentiates it from the iPhone 12 Pro.

The fact that it is adaptive allows you to switch between 10 and 120 Hz automatically to adjust this rate based on the content displayed on the screen. This allows us to always ensure the best performance depending on what we are doing on the mobile and save battery while we do not need such a high refresh rate.