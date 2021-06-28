iPhone 13 Pro Upgrade Prospects For Its Cameras

iPhone 13 Pro upgrade prospects regarding its cameras. If Apple can return to its pre-pandemic iPhone launch schedule, we’ll see 2021 iPhones in about three months. Various recent iPhone 13 rumors claim that Apple is stepping up its efforts to ensure that new phones can be mass-produced in a timely manner. Critical parts such as the A15 Bionic chip, Samsung’s OLED panels and camera components have already been ordered, with some suppliers starting production earlier than expected. According to a new report, TSMC, which produces A-series and M-series chips for Apple, prioritized production for Apple due to chip shortages.

In addition, some analysts have started to predict the date of the iPhone 13 series going on sale. Apple has not yet announced the date of the iPhone 13 launch event. However, for signs of whether Apple’s possible iPhone 13 event will be delayed, we will also carefully look at its forecasts for the next period, which we expect to be included in the company’s financial report to be announced at the end of July.

Meanwhile, other analysts continue to provide information about the features and features of the iPhone 13. Finally, insider information has emerged that provides more details about the camera upgrades that we expect to take place in the iPhone 13 Pro models.

iPhone Pro models have a third camera compared to regular models and offer more advanced camera features. With the iPhone 13, Apple will bring at least a “pro” feature to normal models. If recent iPhone 13 design leaks are correct, all iPhone 13 models will feature optical image stabilization with sensor-shifting, which was exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro Max last year. Also, other news claims that sensor shift support will come to all 2021 iPhone models.

Ming-Chi Kuo has been a reliable source over the years and has provided many details about unannounced iPhone models that have turned out to be accurate. In a new note seen by 9to5Mac and prepared for its customers, the analyst said that the iPhone 13 Pro phones will have an ultra-wide lens that has been significantly upgraded.

The new camera will come with autofocus support instead of the fixed focus capability of previous ultra-wide lenses. This will allow users to adjust sharpness when taking ultra-wide shots. Wide-angle and telephoto lenses already have autofocus support.

iPhone 13 Pro cameras will have a 6P lens system

In addition, the ultra-wide camera will feature six lens elements (6P) instead of five, further improving the photo and video performance of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. In addition, Kuo said that the ultra-wide lens, which will come to Pro iPhones this year, will be added to all iPhone 14 models that will be released in 2022.

In fact, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard of Apple’s upgrade plans for the iPhone 13‘s ultra-wide-angle lens. In a research note released by Barclays in early February, it was stated that all iPhone 13 versions will have ultra-wide cameras with wider apertures. In early November 2020, again, Kuo claimed that only iPhone 13 Pro models will receive the feature. Even then, Kuo said that the new ultra-wide cameras on the Pros will have 6P lenses and support autofocus.